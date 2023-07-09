The Heads of States and Government of the Authority of ECOWAS have unanimously selected Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu to lead the regional body as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States.

At the meeting of the Leaders in Guinea Bissau, President Tinubu raised raised an alert on the increase in terrorist activities and the constant threat to lives and property, The President says he is also worried about military takeovers in the subregion that truncates democratic governance.

President Tinubu called for collective action from member-states, and pledged that his leadership will push ECOWAS closer to achieving the goals set and and fulfilling dreams of its founding fathers.

The President urged ECOWAS leaders to Together, and shape a brighter future of shared values of peace, democracy, and economic prosperity in the region.



Nigeria’s President declared that he would prioritize political stability, peace and security, regional economic integration and strengthening of the ECOWAS institutions.

He also promised to ensure democracy and good governance is the cornerstone of peace and sustainable development.

President Tinubu called on ECOWAS to stand firm in defence of democracy.