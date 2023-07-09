The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it has seized 4,560 kilograms of skunk in an interdiction operation in Lagos, Adamawa, and Osun, arresting four members of a drug syndicate in the process.

The agency in a statement by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said those arrested by its operatives included two church officials; female staff of a courier company, and another lady, involved in trafficking lethal opioid, fentanyl in Delta.

The Statement Reads “No fewer than 4,560 kilogrammes of skunk have been seized in interdiction operations in Lagos, Adamawa, and Osun by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, who also raided a Skucchies factory in Ogun and arrested four members of a drug syndicate including two church officials; female staff of a courier company and another lady, involved in trafficking lethal opioid, fentanyl in Delta.”

Mr Babafemi noted that the discovery and bust of the fentanyl cartel operating from Warri, Delta state was coming barely a month after two members of another syndicate: Odoh Collins Oguejiofor and Oliver Chigozie Uzoma were arrested at Ogbogwu market, Onitsha Head Bridge, Onitsha South LGA, Anambra State.

He stressed that the arrested was effected following months of intelligence-led investigation of the syndicates behind the dangerous drug, which is 100 times more potent than heroin and currently responsible for over 70 percent overdose deaths as well as a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States.