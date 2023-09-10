Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted consignments of skunk concealed in tins of tomato paste and meth hidden in used clothes, meant for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

While the skunk in tomato pastes consignment weighing 20.00 kilograms was intercepted on Friday 8th September at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, the meth shipment with a gross weight of 1.60kg was seized at a courier company in Lagos.

No fewer than 399 pieces of improvised explosive devices were recovered by NDLEA operatives from one Asana Oluwagbenga Leke, 39, along Mokwa-Jebba road on Thursday 7th September. In his statement, the suspect said the explosives were handed to him at a park in Ibadan to be delivered to someone in Kaduna. The suspect and exhibits have since been transferred to the military authorities in Niger state.

