The Israeli military (IDF) on Friday fired two officers and punished three others for their roles in drone attacks in Gaza that killed seven relief workers on a food delivery operation.

The IDF claimed the officers mismanaged key intelligence and breached the army’s rules of engagement.

The findings of a retired general’s probe into the Monday deaths were a humiliating admission by Israel, which is facing rising criticism from major allies.

The findings are expected to increase mistrust about Israeli military decision-making.

Throughout the conflict, Palestinians, humanitarian groups, and human rights organizations have accused Israeli soldiers of firing carelessly at civilians, which Israel denies.

With pressure mounting on Israel to hold itself accountable, Hagari and other officials late Thursday shared with reporters the results of the investigation.

The food charity called the investigation and disciplinary actions “important steps forward” — but noted the probe itself found that the army didn’t follow its own protocols.

The army said the colonel and the major were dismissed, while three other officers were reprimanded, the most senior of whom was the head of the Southern Command.

It said the results of its investigation were turned over to the military’s advocate general, who will decide whether the officers or anyone else involved in the killings should receive further punishment or be prosecuted.

“The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures,” the army said in a statement when it released the findings.

Those killed were three British citizens, a Polish citizen, an Australian, a Canadian American dual citizen and a Palestinian, all of whom worked for World Central Kitchen, the international charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.