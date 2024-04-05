An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling.

The agency reported a quake at 10:23 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, or about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia.

U.S.G.S. figures indicated that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people.

People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the Northeast also reported shaking.

Tremors lasting for several seconds were felt over 200 miles away near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border.

This is a developing story as reported by the Associated Press