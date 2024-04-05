The minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has disclosed that the federal government is paying 67 percent of the total cost of electricity consumed by Nigerians.

The minister made the remark at a press briefing in Abuja where he expained the reason for the recent 300 percent increase in the price of electricity for the band A consumers in Nigeria.

The minister added that the recent increse in the band A electricity cost will reduce electricity by more than N1trillion.

Mr Adelabu added that only five million Nigerians are metered, describing it as very low.