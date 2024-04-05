Governor of Jigawa state, Malam Umar Namadi has suspended Aminu Kanta as Commissoner Ministry of Commerce and member of the Jigawa State Executive Council pending the Investigation into the Iftar feeding programme in Babura Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government Malam Bala Ibrahim.

The statement said the move is part of the government’s commitment to ensure financial accountability and prudent management of public funds.

According to the statement, the “Governor directed the issuance of suspension in a letter, conveyed by the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim .”

He said the Commissioner was suspended for alleged involvement in mismanagement of iftar feeding programme fund in Babura Local Government Area.

The suspension is with immediate effect.