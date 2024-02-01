Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi has signed Executive Order 6 of 2023 in the state.

The executive order establishes a performance bond system with the heads of ministries, departments, and agencies in the state.

The governor says the signing is part of his government’s move to achieve development in the state.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of representatives from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).

The performance bond system is designed to hold the heads of MDAs accountable for the effective implementation of development initiatives.