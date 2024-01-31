Governor of Oyo Seyi Makinde has signed an executive order that prohibits the storage of harmful substances within the state.

This move comes in response to a recent explosion in Ibadan, the state capital.

Governor Makinde, after signing the order, visited the incident’s epicenter, where he emphasised that this proactive measure addresses the risk posed by storing dangerous substances in residential areas.

The governor stated that individuals possessing substances with the potential to endanger lives and property must now comply with the law.

While providing an update on the ongoing recovery activities, he assured the public that a comprehensive report would be submitted by Monday which will guide the government’s next steps in addressing the situation.