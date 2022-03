Kano State Commissioner for Water Resources, Sadiq Aminu Wali has resigned.

The commissioner in a statement said he resigned to pursue other opportunities in his political career.

Sadiq Aminu Wali assures Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of his unflinching loyalty and support in the future.

The water resources commissioner was appointed in November 2019 alongside nineteen others to serve at various Ministries under the Ganduje government.