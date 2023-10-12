The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing adequate water supply to boost agriculture in the country.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev disclosed this during a working visit to Kano.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev inspected the Tiga Dam situated at the southern senatorial district of Kano in company with the Managing Director of Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, with other government functionaries.

The Minister is in Kano on a business trip to look at places that fall within his responsibility.

Professor Utsev reaffirms the commitment of the Federal Government to ensuring adequate water supply to boost irrigation farming.

The delegation was at the headquarters of the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority to commission some projects.

The Minister inaugurated the Tissue Culture Laboratory and the Engineering Design Office.

The Water Minister also assures that the government is working tirelessly to mitigate open defecation in the country by ensuring proper sanitation.

The Minister of Water Resources paid a visit to the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam and Emir of Kano.