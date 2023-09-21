The Federal Government has paid for twelve helicopters in an effort to further checkmate instability in the country, with the goal of enhancing the operation of the Nigerian Army in the fight against insecurity.



The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja disclosed this in Jaji at the 46 Senior Course programme where he also said that the procurement of the weapon is to increase operational efficiency.

While charging the senior officers to live by example, Lagbaja said, no stone will be left unturned to maintain discipline within the military circle, and also to improve on the welfare of the Nigerian Army.

According to Gen. Lagbaja, the Nigerian Army has commenced affordable house ownership option for all soldiers, under which two and three bedroom houses will be provided to subscribing solders.

In his remarks, the Commandant College of Armforces Jaji, AVM, Hassan Alhaji, reiterated his commitment towards ensuring that the College becomes international standard of excellence.