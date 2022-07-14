Army receives operational equipment, logistics from AU

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task force have taken delivery of a large consignment of operational equipment and logistics worth billions of Naira, donated by the African Union.

The supplies were received by the Commander of the MNJTF Major General Abdul-Khalifa Ibrahim who handed them over to Sector 3 of the task force at 212 Parade Ground, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

The Nigerian Army has been battling the Boko Haram Insurgency in the Northeast for over a decade.

With tenacity and consistency, the army seems to be winning the war against insurgency with people now enjoying relative peace in some resettled communities.

The army is now expected to do more with the supply of the new Operational vehicles, Improvised Explosive detective machines, office and camp equipment and other logistics donated by the African Union.

The Army received the equipment with assurances that it will end the lingering insecurity bedeviling the region.

The equipment are expected to improve and enhance the combat efficiency of the task forces involved in tackling terrorism through Operations Desert Sanity and Lake Sanity, .

The Theater Component Commanders, Theatre Logistics Commander Major General EH Akpan, Principal Staff Officers of the Theatre, Senior Officers of the Multinational Joint Task Force, Brave Soldiers of OPHK and MNJTF, and Members of the Press were among those in attendance at the donation.

