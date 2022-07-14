Updated: Court sends Baba Ijesha to five-year imprisonment

A Lagos special offenses court has sentenced Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha to five years imprisonment for four counts of sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child.

The offenses were said to have been committed in 2013/2014 and in 2021.

The offenses were found contrary to section 135, 261, and 263 of the criminal laws of Lagos state, 2015 but Justice Taiwo found him not guilty of sexual assault by penetration of the minor on counts 1 and 6, which could have earned him a life imprisonment.

The court sitting in Ikeja found that the prosecution successfully proved counts 2 and 3, that he indecently placed the then seven year old child on his laps and rubbed his private part on her body.

He was also found guilty of counts 4 and 5, for indecently touching the same minor and sexually assaulting her seven years later in 2021 at her home by rubbing her body and sucking her fingers.

The minor is a foster child of comedienne, Damilola Adekoya aka princess.

But justice Taiwo found him not guilty of count 1 which deals with allegedly sexually assaulting the minor by penetration with his car key seven years ago.

The court also found him not guilty of count 6, where he was accused of attempted sexual assault by penetration during another encounter with the minor in April 2021.

On count 2 – he was sentenced to 5 years; count 3, he was sentenced to 3 years; count 4, he was sentenced to 5 years and count 5, he was sentenced to 3 years.

The court, after listening to a plea for leniency by the defence counsel, Kayode Olabiran ordered that the sentencing run concurrently, with effect from Thursday, July 14, 2022.

The directorate of the Lagos state directorate of public prosecutions, Jide Martins didn’t object to the plea for leniency, noting that there were no records of a past conviction of the defendant and left it to the discretion of the court.

