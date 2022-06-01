DG NIPSS commends Nigerian Army for logistics support, manpower

The Director General,(DG), National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS), Kuru, Professor Ayo Omotayo has commended the Nigerian Army (NA) for its support to the institute, especially in areas of staffing and logistics.

The commendation was made by Professor Omotayo during a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the Army Headquarters Abuja.

The DG stated that the Nigerianv Army has been fearless in protecting Nigerians’ lives and property in the face of the country’s security challenges. He noted that the army has been beneficial in terms of logistical support for the institute’s operations.

He lauded the NA on the achievements so far recorded in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country, urging the troops not to relent until the adversaries are defeated.

In his response, the COAS Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya congratulated the DG on his appointment and appreciated the institute for the qualitative human development of the Army’s future leaders.

Gen Yahaya assured that the NA will continue to support the institute to promote national development. The COAS donated a utility vehicle to the institution in appreciation of her contribution to capacity development of NA officers.

Present at the visit were Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters and Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Management and Directing Staff of the institute, amongst others.