The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, MHWUN has called on the Tinubu administration to conclude negotiations with organised labour so as to cushion the biting effects of fuel subsidy removal.

The Union made the appeal at its 49th National Executive Council in Abuja.

A 21-working day timeline given by the Nigeria Labour Congress for the government to meet its demands or face a total shutdown across states, is about to expire.

Advertisement

A meeting earlier in the week between the Ministers of Labour and Employment and the Congress failed to reach any resolution.

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria is an affiliate of the NLC and it is fully in support of the notice of its nationwide industrial action.

At a NEC meeting, the Union spoke on a wide range of issues affecting its members and its achievements in the past years.

Advertisement

It appealed to the Central government to priotise NLC’s demands as a matter of urgency

Solidarity messages from other unions echo the union’s appeal

The Tinubu government assured Nigerian workers of its commitment to easing the pains of petrol subsidy removal.

Advertisement

For the former NLC President, the principle of social dialogue remains the greatest weapon to achieving goals.

The Union charges the government of the day to tackle challenges of banditry, kidnapping, oil bunkering, illegal mining and agitation for secession from various parts of the country, all of which it said have combined to paralyse social and economic activities.