The meeting between Organised Labour and the federal government over the withdrawal of Petrol Subsidy payment has ended in a deadlock.

The two parties refused to change the subject since the Federal Government wishes to continue negotiations while simultaneously providing interventions to alleviate Nigerians’ suffering.

However, Organized Labour wants the federal government to return to the status quo and properly plan before discontinuing payment of the gasoline subsidy.

Members of the organised Labour came out with the federal government over the contentious issue of the withdrawal of petrol subsidy but it appears for now, the closed door meeting will not translate into anything meaningful for Nigerians who have been hit with the impact of the withdrawal of fuel subsidy payment.

Advertisement

In attendance at the meeting were the Governor of the Central Bank, the CEO of NNPCL, Former NLC president, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and President Tinubu’s adviser Dele Alake.

The federal Government is optimistic that the impasse will be amicably resolved, but it did not budge in its earlier decision to stop payment of petrol subsidy, as they continue holding talks towards a favourable outcome.

The petrol crisis is a litmus test for President Bola Tinubu, his administration will have to delicately handle a crisis that has festered since the previous administration.

The Organised Labour is also not mincing words, they want the federal government to revert to status quo, consult widely with critical stakeholders, and put in place measures that will minimise the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Advertisement

As the days in life of the Bola Tinubu Presidency begins to count, Nigerians will hope for some quick fixes that will reduce the impact of the withdrawal petrol subsidy payment on the standard of living in the country.