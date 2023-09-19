The meeting between the federal government and Trade Union Congress has ended in Abuja with the labour leaders saying negotiation is still on.

The meeting which was behind closed door, had the Ministers of Labour and Employment and the leadership of the Trade Union Congress in attendance.

The meeting comes barely twenty-four hours after a similar interface with the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Both parties had in their opening remarks pledged commitment to reaching an amicable resolution of issues in dispute.

In the aftermath of petrol subsidy removal, organised labour us challenging the Central authorities to engage in meaningful and impactful negotiations in the overall interest of the people.