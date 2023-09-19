No fewer than eight security operatives were feared dead on Tuesday, September 19, as two patrol vehicles conveying them were set ablaze by unidentified gunmen in Imo state.

An eyewitness who spoke to newsmen said the incident happened at about 11:30 am in Oriagu, around the Aba branch in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

A video clip of the attack which went viral, revealed five charred bodies of soldiers with their uniforms and guns. It also showed that two patrol vehicles were in flames.

At the time of filing this report, it was said that the road leading to the scene of the incident had been cordoned off as tension continued to rise around the affected community.

Another resident disclosed that the local government area has been identified as an operational zone for the hoodlums who, reportedly operated from a valley that is difficult for the security operatives to manoeuvre.

He said: “Anytime they attack, they escape into the valley which has a thick vast forest with caves surrounding it that makes it difficult for the security people to arrest them, the government knows that place is dangerous.”

At the time of filing this report, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, is yet to respond to the enquiry on the incident.