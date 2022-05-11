Bandits ambush Soldiers in Taraba, 6 dead, 1 missing

The soldiers of the 93 Battalion, Nigerian Army in Takum, Takum Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba, have come under heavy attack from bandits, leaving six dead, and one missing.

DSP Abubakar Usman, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Taraba Command, who confirmed the report to newsmen in Jalingo, said that the soldiers were on their way to repel an attack on Tati village in Takum LGA, when they were ambushed by the bandits.

Usman also confirmed that the commander of the operation against the bandits was still missing in action.

The PPRO also confirmed a bomb blast at the Headquarters of the 6th Brigade, Nigerian Army, located along House of Assembly Road, Sabongari area of Jalingo.

He said that the explosive device was thrown into the base by a passerby, and it landed on the ground.

He, however, said that no casualty was recorded.

A visit to the scene shows a heavy military presence at the base and the entire road leading to the facility was barricaded, and a diversion was created to prevent movement close to the base.

The Military has not made any Comment or Official Statement on the attack on the 6th Brigade or the ambush by Bandits on the Soldiers of the 93 Battalion that has led to the commander, a lieutenant Colonel, missing in action.

Taraba has witnessed several attacks and Counter attacks between the locals, settler herdsmen, bandits and also abduction by kidnappers.

The State which is also in the NorthEast that has suffered from insecurity, Insurgency, banditry and Other Security challenges has been largely untouched by the Insurgency ravaging the region.

Though it has been notorious for Inter-Ethnic strife and struggle oevr resources leading to constant attack, Counter attacks between Farmers and Patoralists.

The State was the scene of the attack by Soldiers on the then Abba Kyari Led IRT who were in the State to arrest notorious Kidnapper, Hamisu Wadume, some officers of the team who arrested him were killed in the attack and he was set free by Soldiers.

He has since been re-arrested and is currently on trial.