Police in Imo confirm killing by Unknown gunmen

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of seven people at Orogwe, in Owerri West Local Government area by a group suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenois people of Biafra.



Confirming the incident in a Statement, the Command’s public relations officer, Micheal Abattam said six others also sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre Owerri.

According to the Imo State Police public relations officer, their divisional office at Ogbaku while getting a distress call quickly dispatched it’s men, on arrival the hoodlums while citing the operatives escaped.

The statement further stated that the bandits came in a black Lexus Jeep and three motorcycles carrying two persons each, shooting sporadically at the occupants in a building at Orogwe belonging to one Chima Ogbuehi.

Advertisement

The activities of so called unknown gunmen in Imo State has been a major source of concern for the Security Forces for a number of years.

Attacks on prominent personalities in Imo State have gone on unabated for the over two years now including on the country home of the President General of the Ohnaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, the country home of the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Owerri Custodial Centre of the Nigeria Corrections Service also came under attack from the rampaging gunmen leading to the freeing of hundreds of imates.

The Imo State Police Command Headquarters also came under attack with many of the officers in the command injured while Others were killed.

Advertisement

The State has since been on edge following the attacks which despite the best efforts of the Security agencies to stop the attacks attributed to either unknown gunmen or operatives of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB or its Military wing known as ESN.

This latest attack and killing will add to the State of anxiety following a recent surge in the spate of attacks across the country.

Advertisement