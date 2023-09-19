The beneficiaries of the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project in Lagos State have commended food sustainability the government and the World Bank on their various initiatives on food security.

The beneficiaries, who were farmers gave the commendation during the media tour of Lagos APPEALS Project intervention sites and unveiling of success stories in different parts of the state.

APPEALS Project is a World Bank-assisted programme supported by the Federal Government and six participating states in Nigeria, which includes Lagos State.

Speaking during the media tour to different farms and APPEALS Project beneficiaries in Badagry, Ojo and Alimosho on Thursday, the beneficiaries who are rice, aquaculture and poultry farmers expressed their gratitude to Lagos State APPEALS Project for assisting farmers in different parts of Lagos State, saying the project has boosted the productivity of farmers in the state.

Speaking, the Lagos State Project Coordinator of APPEALS Project, Mrs. Oluranti Sagoe-Oviebo, said the government’s interventions and support of relevant stakeholders to farmers in various clusters had ensured sustainable business alliance, improved productivity, employment, investment opportunities, and food sustainability in the state.

She said through the Lagos APPEALS Project, aquaculture, poultry, and rice farmers in various clusters across communities had been supported with good access roads, farm inputs, cages, water tank treatment plants, and cottages to preserve freshness.

Sagoe-Oviebo said the state government understands and appreciates the importance of the project and its impact on ensuring food security, therefore, the state would continue to provide the necessary support for the farmers even after the project ends.

The beneficiaries of the Lagos APPEALS Projects cut across aquaculture, poultry and rice farmers in various clusters across communities, which included Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki and other areas in Lagos State.

