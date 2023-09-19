Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has assured residents of the State of more dividends of democracy in his second tenure.

The governor who played host to media practitioners to mark his administration’s 100 days in office, scored himself high with a promise to implement more infrastructural development.

In the last four years of the Fintiri administration, Adamawa state has witnessed development of infrastructure across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The state now has an impressive road network and flyover bridges.

But yet the state is still lacking in infrastructural development

Residents of the federal housing Bajabure have set an agenda for Mr. Fintiri, urging him to rehabilitate roads linking communities to the state capital, some of which have been neglected for up to thirty years.

Others want him to do more on security.

The governor who is in his second term in office has assured Adamawa residents he will do more.

At this dinner with media practitioners in the state, Governor Fintiri acknowledges that there was still a lot more to be done.

The governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Edgar Amos said that Government will reintroduce a monthly sanitation exercise to improve the healthcare of the people.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Governor Fintiri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou said the dinner was organised to appreciate journalists for their coverage of the government activities.

Meanwhile, the state Executive Council has approved the construction of a third flyover, to be located at Mubi Roundabout in Jimeta, and a highway from FGGC to Barracks Road Junction.

