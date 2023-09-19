National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, has appealed to all conflicting factions within the Oyo state chapter of the party, urging them to set aside their differences and prioritize peace for the success of the party in the state.

Chairman Ganduje made this plea during an official engagement when he visited the party’s stakeholders in Ibadan.

He acknowledged the internal crisis within the party, emphasizing that the party’s national leadership is well aware of the situation and is advocating for unity to strengthen the party.

While recognizing the dedicated efforts of party members in securing victory during the last General Election, Chairman Ganduje emphasized the importance of unity moving forward.

Earlier, Isaac Omodewu, the state chairman of the party, expressed his concerns, stating that the party had not received adequate recognition and reward in the state despite their significant efforts during the last General Election.