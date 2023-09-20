The Ondo state house of Assembly has directed the Clerk of the house, Benjamin Jaiyola to write a letter to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa over allegation of Gross misconduct levelled against him.

The petition which was signed by 9 out of 26 members, was read during plenary presided by the speaker, Olamide Oladiji.

The majority leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi who moved the motion, quoted section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution to back the need to write the deputy Governor over the allegation.

The speaker ruled that the deputy Governor should be served a letter after which the lawmakers voted unanimously.