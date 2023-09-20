Uber Technologies announced on Wednesday that it will accept more payment methods on its meal delivery platform and will launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant to help users locate deals and explore different food alternatives.

Uber also stated that it has formed partnerships with federal healthcare programs such as Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage, and that it will begin receiving appropriate waiver payments on Uber and Uber Eats in 2024.

In 2024, the business will also allow beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which gives cash benefits for food products, to use their exemptions to purchase groceries on Uber Eats.

Food delivery businesses have been investing in artificial intelligence in order to provide a better customized service and make their apps more convenient.

The move underscores an industry-wide push to target low-income households and gain market share in an increasingly competitive environment.