As cross-border hostilities entered its fourth day, Israeli shelling rocked southern Lebanese villages on Wednesday in response to a new rocket attack by the powerful military group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah said it fired precision missiles at an Israeli location in response to the deaths of its comrades earlier this week in Israeli shelling, threatening “decisive” countermeasures to strikes on Lebanese land, particularly deadly ones.

After an Israeli military base close to the Israeli town of Arab al-Aramshe was struck with anti-tank fire, the Israeli military claimed it had “attacked” Lebanon and hit a Hezbollah position with an air strike.

It did not immediately provide details on casualties.

A Lebanese security source said Hezbollah fired two precision missiles into Israel, which the group considers its sworn enemy.

Residents of the Southern Lebanese town of Rmeish said Israeli shelling hit nearby. A security source told Reuters that Israeli artillery rounds were hitting the rocket launch point around Dhayra, across from Arab al-Aramshe.

Lebanese in those towns say the recent violence has brought back memories of the summer of 2006, when Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel fought a brutal month-long war.

Local Lebanese television station al-Jadeed broadcast images of plumes of white smoke billowing out of a wooded region near some homes and farmland in Dhayra.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah and the Palestinian organization Hamas both claimed assaults from Lebanon.

Hezbollah launched a guided missile against an Israeli tank, and Hamas claimed to have launched a barrage of rockets into Israel from Al-Koleilah.

The Lebanese Army said on Wednesday that it has discovered the rocket launch platform in Al-Koleilah.