A 24-hour curfew has been declared in Kano State, Northwest Nigeria following judgment of the election petitions tribunal that invalidates victory of the state governor, Abba Yusuf.

The State Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, declared the restriction of movement in a statement issued to news men.

He stated that a combined team of security operatives have been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

The curfew will take effect from 6pm on Wednesday 20 to 6pm of Thursday, 21 September.

The Police noted that violators will be arrested and made to face wrath of the law.