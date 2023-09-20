The ad hoc committee investigating the sales and disposal of public property has expressed shock and anger at the continued absence of the leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service at its sittings.

Chairman and House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, who read another letter from the Nigeria Customs Service intimating the Committee of its inability to appear, accused the organisation of disrespect for the Institution.

The Committee insists Customs must appear before it since the National Assembly is empowered by law to interrogate any government agency on issues of national concern