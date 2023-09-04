Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented new list of commissioner-nominees to the lawmakers for screening and confirmation.Former state commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi, Gbenga Omotoso, others made the new list.

The new list is coming few days after the Governor’s Advisory Committee held a meeting with the governor and the speaker.

Recall that the lawmakers had few days ago rejected seventeen of the thirty-nine names submitted for confirmation.

The decision had generated mixed feelings from the public, with the speaker Obasa recently warning those planning to attack the house for not confirming the nominees to have a rethink.