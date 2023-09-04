Police Operatives in Kaduna State have rescued three individuals who had been kidnapped by bandits in the Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

In an official statement, ASP Manir Hassan, the acting spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, reported that the victims were rescued during a proactive patrol in the Kuriga Wusasa area of Zaria.

Hassan further disclosed that this rescue operation was conducted in collaboration with local vigilante groups, who, based on credible information, ventured into the forest.

This action compelled the kidnappers to abandon the victims and flee into the wilderness.

The authorities suspect that the kidnap was carried out by loyalists of a notorious bandit, the late Isah Danwasa, who hailed from Zaria.