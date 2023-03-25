International Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced the release date for his highly anticipated album.

Days after deleting several pictures and videos from his Instagram page, the singer returned with a video announcing his new project.

Titled ‘Timeless’, his fourth studio album will be released on the 31st of March.

Davido has been off the music scene for several months following the tragic loss of his son, Ifeanyi.

The three-year-old whom he shared with his fianceé, Chioma Rowland, died in October 2022 after drowning in a pool at the singer’s residence in Lagos.