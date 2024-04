Nigerian-American artiste, Kanwulia, is set to make this year’s Easter a thrilling and memorable experience for Lagosians with her highly anticipated album, ‘Amerikana’, and the launch of her city tour “Amerikana-Who’s That Girl?”

She made this known during a media interaction with news men in Lagos.

The singer also spoke of her plans to embark on a tour so as to promote her music as well as collaborate with other artists in Nigeria.