The Federal Government has objected to the bail application filed by the detained President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo.

Bodejo, held in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) was, on March 22 arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly establishing unlawfully an ethnic militia group – Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), in which he was accused of violating the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In a counter-affidavit filed by the prosecution, the court is urged to decline the defendant’s bail request in view of the nature of the offence for which he was being tried.

It noted that Bodejo was standing trial for terrorism-related offences relating to the establishment of an ethnic militia in Nasarawa State, management and participation in activities connected with acts prejudicial to national security and public safety.

The prosecution added that Bodejo also provided material support, assistance and transportation for activities connected with such acts contrary to Sections 29, 2(3)(g}(xii) and 12(a) and Section 2(3)(g)(xii), and 13 (2)(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

It faulted Bodejo’s claim to be suffering from a life-threatening health condition that cannot be managed at the DIA Medical Centre, Abuja.

The prosecution stated that the DIA is a next door neighbour to State House Medical Centre, Abuja “which boasts of the best of doctors and specialists and consultants.”

It added that the State House Medical Centre could cater for Bodejo’s health needs, if need be, “despite the fact that he is not suffering from any life-threatening health condition that cannot be managed” at the DIA Medical Centre.

The prosecution stated that the defendant was diagnosed with only high blood pressure, which had since been managed effectively and efficiently by the centre.

Bodejo, in his application for bail, stated that the offences with which he was charged were bailable ones.

He added that he has no criminal record whatsoever, adding that his reputation attest, not only to his reliability and credibility, but also to the fact that he will not jump bail if this application Is granted.

The defendant said he “suffered from grave ill-health; an exceptional circumstance for the grant of bail.”

Bodejo stated that by the provision of Section 36 (5) of the Constitution, he ought to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

He stated that the charge did not disclose a prima facie case against him, adding that he would not interfere with the investigation or further investigation of the allegation(s) against him.

Bodejo, who pledged to always be punctual in attending his trial, said he was ready to provide responsible sureties as may be required by the court.

At the mention of the case on Wednesday, defence lawyer, Sulaiman Usman, (SAN) sought time to respond to the prosecution’s counter-affidavit, which he said was served on him the previous day.

Usman equally urged the court to order the prosecution to allow the defendant access to his lawyer.

He argued that the defendant was entitled to be afforded adequate time and facility to defend himself.

Lawyer to the prosecution, Mrs. Aderonke Imana, who did not object the Usman’s request for adjournment, however faulted the defence lawyer’s claim that Bodejo was denied access to his lawyers.

Imana denied knowledge of such development, adding that the prosecution had ensured that the court’s order directing that Bodejo should be given access to his doctor was complied with.

She added that the defendant’s lawyer confirmed to her that he visited him (defendant) in custody.

Justice Inyang Ekwo has adjourned till May 27 for the commencement of trial.