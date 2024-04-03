A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an order allowing the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain for 60 days, a Nigerian – Emmanuel Osase – accused of being a member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order on Wednesday while ruling in an ex-parte motion brought by the DSS, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/409/2024.

While moving the motion, DSS’ lawyer, A. A Ugee said the motion was brought pursuant to section 66(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

Ugee said the motion was filed to obtain the court’s order to detain Osase for 60 days pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation in a case of terrorism involving him.

Ruling, Justice Ekwo said: “Upon studying the averments in the affidavit, I hereby grant the relief as prayed.”

The judge adjourned till June 3 for report of further development in the case.

According to a court document filed by the DSS, Osase was arrested on March 11 and was accused of propagating the messages of ISIS, opposing the democratic system of government in Nigeria and calling for terrorist attacks on Nigeria and its symbols of sovereignty.

It added; ‘The respondent was arrested by a team of personnel from the applicant’s office for alleged membership and propagation of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist messages, including opposition to the democratic system of government and the call for staging terrorist attacks against Nigeria state and its symbols of sovereignty.”

It stated that Osase was jailed for five years for terrorism-related offences in France and was deported after the completion of his sentence.

The DSS stated that from its preliminary investigation, Osase was still involved in terrorist activities, adding that he still engages with a proscribed pro-ISIS online media group known as “al-Alawn Media Foundation.