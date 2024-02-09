The forum of Ethnic Youth Presidents of Nasarawa State has called on the state and federal governments to proscribe the Miyetti Allah Nomad Vigilantes that was inaugurated in the state.

The formation of the group has continued to generate controversy and criticisms since it was inaugurated.

Just last month, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Hore Association inaugurated a One Thousand One Hundred and Forty-Four Nomad Vigilante Volunteer group in Nasarawa State.

Advertisement

This, the association says was to safeguard the hinterlands and it is expected to be replicated across the country.

The inauguration of the group sparked widespread criticism from within and outside the state.

The criticism prompted the state governor and commissioner of Police to disassociate themselves and deny giving approval for the formation of any such group.

The forum of ethnic youth presidents of Nasarawa State is also out against the formation of the group and called on the government to establish a commission of inquiry into the matter.

The forum wants the immediate proscription of the group and arrest of the nomad vigilantes.

The forum also wants the federal government to strengthen and build the capacity of security agencies by providing the necessary gadgets for intelligence gathering.