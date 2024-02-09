ECOWAS Parliament has adopted a resolution for member countries to legislate to criminalize and sanction illegal miners within the region

The resolution was adopted after due deliberation on the impact of illegal mining in the West African region at its Extraordinary session in Sierra Leone

This is the final meeting of the 5th legislature and the closing of the first 2024 Extraordinary meeting of the ECOWAS Parliament

Members of Parliament all admit that exploration and mining of mineral resources and the added value of such resources will make a significant contribution to member States’ exports and represent an important source of Foreign exchange

The resolution, read by the Secretary General, therefore calls for an effective application of existing laws to combat illegal mining and an effort to make all exports of mining resources conditional on added value to boost industrialization in the region

The resolution also wants ECOWAS Commission to accelerate the harmonisation of laws and strategies to combat illegal mining

The Speaker also emphasised the importance of good governance in the region and the need to end political crisis and all threats to democracy.

As some members continue to advocate for universal suffrage, some others think it may be difficult due to technicalities.

The resolution reached at the extraordinary meeting will be forwarded to the President of the ECOWAS Commission for further action.