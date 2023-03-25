Armed terrorists have reportedly killed a pastor of ECWA church Musa Mairimi, in Kasuwa Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Joseph Hayab confirmed the incident on Saturday.

It was also gathered that the assailants abducted the wife of the slain pastor together with other members of the community when they attacked on Thursday.

Locals from the region say several of their loved ones kidnapped in Kajuru, Kagoro, Kachia and Kauru Local government areas over six months ago, are still being held captive by the terrorists.