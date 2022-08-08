Terrorists kill 3, abduct two women in Taraba Attack

Terrorists have on Sunday night attacked a Police Checkpoint, killed three persons and reportedly abducted two women in Bali town, the headquarters of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Advertisement

Several sources in Bali told to TVC News on phone that the attackers who rode on motorcycles attacked and killed a personnel of Taraba Marshall at a checkpoint near General Hospital and a Police checkpoint before proceeding to individual houses to kill and abduct people.

The Chairman of the Bali Local Government area of the State, Musa Mahmood, confirmed that the attackers came in large numbers and abducted 2 Women while also killing 3 Other People including a Taraba Marshall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The attackers according to him invaded the Town last in the night, adding that the two people who were wounded in the Terrorists onslaught are receiving treatment in the hospital.

The attack came barely three days after bandits blocked the Mutum-Biyu- Garba Chede road killing a driver and abducting passengers in the neighbouring Gassol Local Government area of the State.

Advertisement

Efforts to get the Taraba State Police Command to react to the attack has so fa yielded no results.

Taraba State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Usman, did not pick his calls and is yet to return the calls as of this time.

Advertisement

Th State Police Commissioner though is expected to make a Statement on the attack at the end of a Security meeting which is currently going on in the State.

Taraba State like Other States in the NorthEast has been grappling with Security issues especially Communal clashes between different ethnic groups resident in the State.

Advertisement

The Issue of banditry, Terrorism and abduction has also not been far away from the front burner with a very notorious kidnapper Hamisu Wadume based in the State arrested by the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector General of Police initially set free by some collaborators within the Army later re-arrested and currently standing trial.

Hundreds of lives, property and Cows have also been lost to the insecurity in the State especially in rural and semi rural farming communities.

Advertisement

State Governor Darius Ishaku has put in place measures to ensure the security situation is enhanced including the establishment of the Taraba Marshalls’.

Advertisement