The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence corps has arrested three suspected pipeline vandals who specialise in cutting oil pipelines to sell in Kwale, Ndokwa West council area of Delta state.

Parading the suspects at NSCDC Delta headquarters, Asaba, the new state commandant, Jimoh said his men also seized illegally refined product in Ethiope West.

The new commandant of the NSCDC in Delta state said the latest arrest is made possible by his proactive approach in setting a special squad to go all out for these criminals. He also underscores the impact of collaboration with members of public in tackling vandalism and oil theft

One of the suspected vandals who drove the vehicle that was conveying the pipes feigned ignorance of the crime

The Corps is intensifying its effort in cooperation with Pipeline surveillance companies and other security agencies is in curbing oil theft in the state.

The new man in helm of affairs urges his men to ensure professionalism in carrying out their onerous task of safeguarding the nations assets