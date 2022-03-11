NSCDC arrests fake currency producer, 3 Cable Vandals in Zamfara

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has apprehended two Suspects for Criminal Conspiracy and Cheating

The male Suspect a fifty two year-old have been involved in producing Counterfeit Currency in Zamfara

The fake Currency Producer was said to have collected the sum of five hundred thousand naira from his client with the intent of producing three million Naira

He was arrested when his client reported the case to the NSCDC after Failing to meet up with the Contract

Parading the suspects before Newsmen at the Command headquarters in Gusau, Spokesperson of the Command Ikor Oche says the client is at large Immediately she realizes she is also involved in the Crime

” One Summaya Bara ‘F’ 35 years Conspired with one Mukhtar Musa ‘M’ 52 years to make fake currency for her and she eventually allegedly gave Mukhtar the sum of Five hundred Thousand Naira Only (#500000.00) to use for the duplication to the sum of 3 million Naira Only via voodoo” He said.

“The said deal of duplication failed and the money given couldn’t be recovered by Summayya Bara”

” The duo confessed to the crime of money doubling as Mukhtar accepted that he has been engaging in such act since 1999″ The Suspect Confessed

Exhibit recovered from Mukhtar includes: Assorted spiritual perfumes, Two white plane cloths, Four papers inform of booklets with ambiguous Arabic Symbols used for Voodoo

The Corp has also arrested three other Suspects involved in Vandalising Electrical Cables worth Two Hundred and Five Thousand Naira in Maru local Government Area of the state

Ikor said the Suspects have over time Tampered with installations belonging to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company thereby depriving residents of the area electricity

The suspects are ;Jamilu Mohd ‘M’ 18yrs, Shehu Bashar ‘M’ 18years and Bashir Samaila ‘ M’ 22 years all confessed to the crime

The Suspects according to the Corps will be charge to court

The NSCDC in Zamfara Insist it will not relent in crushing criminals out of the state.