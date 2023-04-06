The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested three fake currency notes merchants in Zamfara state.

The suspects were apprehended in connection with Printing, Minting and circulating fake naira notes and US Dollars to unsuspected members of the public in the state

The Suspects who are within the ages of twenty eight and twenty nine says they import the fake currency notes from Kano state

Parading the Suspects at the Zamfara NSCDC Command Headquarters, the public relations Officer of the Corp Ikor Oche said, they were arrested in Gusau after a tricycle operator raised an alarm that the suspects paid him with fake one thousand naira note.

Preliminary investigations according to the NSCDC revealed that one of the Suspects Kamallu Sani has indulged in the business of fake currency for one year noting that he was introduced to the illicit act by one Ado Gurugu

Kamallu further confessed that, one Mu’azu Abdulkarim was the one who supply the fake currency notes and that each fake one thousand Naira note is sold to them for six hundred naira

Large sum of fake currency notes both in Naira and US Dollars amounting to the sum of Sixty Thousand Naira and Two thousand six hundred U.S Dollars were found with the Suspects.

The NSCDC however advised the general public to be weary fake currency merchants adding that the Corps has placed its search light on mischief makers and shall clampdown on anyone found guilty.