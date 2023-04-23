The Mercy Land parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Sunday has called on Christians to always reach out to the poor and vulnerable people in their communities.

The church stated this at their “feeding a thousand initiative series 4.

This time, the crowd appeared to have increased in numbers compared to its last programme in 2022

Not even the rains were going to stop them from benefitting from this outreach

With their tags ready, they’ll either join the Sunday church service or wait after the service to be attended to.

“Tagged feeding a thousand initiative series 4 the preacher took them through 1st Samuel verses 1-6

After the word it was time to kick start the outreach and that’s what the church authority did after the service

They say there was no need for those outside to struggle as the church had enough for all those with tags.

Representative of the local government described the gesture as laudable

Since its inauguration in 2011, Christian social responsibility has held several intervention programmes such back to school initiative, save the eye initiative amongst others.