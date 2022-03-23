FG Lays down the law to pipeline Vandals, Crude Oil Thieves, Others

The Minister of State For Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, says the days of crude oil thieves, pipeline vandals & illegal bunkers are numbered as the Federal Government will no longer tolerate any assault on the nation’s oil/gas installations

Mr Sylva disclosed this during an on-the-spot assessment of some pipelines negatively impacted by the unwholesome activities of the Pipeline Vandals in Ibaa Community of Emeoha Local Government area of Rives State.

For his part, the GMD/CEO Of the NNPC Group, Mallam Mele Kyari, expressed surprise at the scale of destruction and vandalism at the site.

The Minister was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; GMD/CEO of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe and members of the Operation Delta Safe.