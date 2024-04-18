The former governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello is absent from the federal high court Abuja for his arraignment.

Counsel to the EFCC kemi Phinero told Justice Emeka Nwite that service of the charge on the former governor was frustrated yesterday at his residence

He alleged the the former governor is been protected by a person who enjoys immunity.

If the need arises the help of the military to fish his out might be sought.

Yahaya Bello through his counsel Abdulwahab Muhammad held that there an order of court restraining the EFCC from arresting or arraigning him.

He said the order made by the Kogi State high court restraining the EFCC has not been set aside although an appeal against the ruling has been filed.

Mr Muhammad said the charge by the EFCC is unconstitutional and the court lacks the jurisdiction. ‘If the EFCC is unable to serve the charge on Mr Bello they should apply to the court for substituted service,’ Yahay Bello’s Counsel said.