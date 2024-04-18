Nigerian Army troops deployed in the North East have continued to make significant stride in the fight against terrorism and insurgency with the recent rescue of Lydia Simon, a Chibok girl who had been held captive by Boko Haram terrorists for several years.

Lydia, who was on serial number 68 among the abducted missing Chibok Secondary School girls, was rescued along with her three children by troops conducting Operation Desert Sanity III, around Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. Lydia was five months pregnant at the time of her rescue and claimed to be from Pemi Town in Chibok.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Army troops deployed for Counter- terrorism Counter- insurgency operations in the North Central on Tuesday 16 April 2024 successfully ambushed and neutralized 3 terrorists, who were on a mission to wreak havoc.

Troops responding to actionable intelligence intercepted the terrorists armed with AK 47 rifles and other dangerous weapons in Tse Kpese Community in Zaki Biam Local Government of Benue State. The gallant troops laid wait for the terrorists and engaged them in a gun battle, neutralizing 3 of them. The troops also recovered 3 AK 47 Rifles and 4 Magazines from the terrorists.

The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the citizenry and the nation in general. The NA will thus, continue to take decisive actions against terrorists activities in the region.