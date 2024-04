Vice President Kasham Shettima has arrived in Jigawa State, Northwest Nigeria on one-day visit to the State.

He was received at the Dutse International airport, Jigawa at 10: 05 GMT.

The Vice President is to serve as as Special Guest of Honour at the turbaning of Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu as SARDAUNAN DUTSE.

Former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is also in Jigawa State for the same purpose.

Alhaji Danu, who is being turbaned was an aide to former President Buhari.