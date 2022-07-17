Kenyan President Kenyatta arrives in Seychelles for state visit

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday arrived in Seychelles to begin an official three-day visit of the island nation.

Kenyatta was received at the Seychelles International Airport on Mahe Island by his Seychellois host Wavel Ramkalawan.

The two are scheduled to hold bilateral talks which will culminate in the signing of various agreements focused on deepening socio-economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

Kenyatta is also scheduled to address an extra-ordinary session of the Seychelles National Assembly besides other engagements of mutual interest to the two countries.

Kenya and Seychelles already work together in many areas including trade, maritime security, blue economy, parliamentary exchanges, commerce, youth development, sports, culture and fisheries among others.

This is the first State Visit by President Kenyatta to the Indian Ocean Island country.

The two nations signed agreements to strengthen their regional partnership and cooperation in areas like the fight against drugs, tourism, trade, maritime security, and the blue economy during former president of the Seychelles Danny Faure’s 2017 visit to Kenya.

The President is accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Amb. Raychelle Omamo,Deputy Chief of Staff, Ruth Kagia among other senior government officials.

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta is received at Seychelles International Airport on Mahe Island by his Sychellois host Wavel Ramkalawan at the start of the Kenyan leader's 3-day State Visit to the Indian Ocean Island nation.🇰🇪🇸🇨 pic.twitter.com/XS48EyG6FT — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) July 17, 2022