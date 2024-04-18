The Attorney General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi has said the EFCC has been given the powers by law to invite any person of interest to interact with them in the course of their investigation into any matter regardless of status.

The AGF through a statement expressed concerns on the confrontation of operatives of the EFCC in the course of its efforts to perform its statutory duty.

Anyone who has been invited by the EFCC is urged to put away any obstruction and answer their invitation.

The AGF noted that a situation where public officials who are subject of protection by law enforcement agents set up a stratagem of obstruction to the civil and commendable efforts of the EFCC to perform its duty is worrisome.