Federal Government has been advised to halt mineral resource export and focus on domestic processing and manufacturing for job creation and economic diversification.

President of the Nigerian and Geosciences Society Prof. Akinade Olatunji made the appeal while addressing newsmen at a media briefing held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Nigeria possesses abundant natural resources, ranging from water to key economic resources like oil and gas, minerals, and gemstones.

But over the years, these resources appear not to have not been adequately harnessed for economic growth.

Following this development,experts in the industry have highlighted illegal mining activities, insecurity, poor government policies among other challenges as hinderances to the sector’s growth.

Speaking a media briefing organised by the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, president of association wants the government to empower local manufacturing industries, and maximize the sector’s potential for national development.

In the same vein, geologists at the inauguration of the 32nd leadership of the association, expressed concerns over the limited contributions of the sector to Nigeria’s GDP.

The called for a strategic repositioning of the sector to attract investors.

Stakeholders also advised the newly appointed association leadership to implement strategic measures aimed at influencing government’s decisions to enhance the attractiveness and productivity of the mining sector.